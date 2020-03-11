Gun legislation doesn’t infringe
on rights
It’s great that the General Assembly passed legislation requiring background checks on all gun purchases. And they did it without infringing on the rights of all adult Virginians to buy, sell and own guns.
Joe Junod
Lake Anna
