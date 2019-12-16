Guns do not protect us from governmental tyranny
The Whiskey Rebellion, 1791: Western farmers rebel against what they consider a tyrannical tax. Despite the Second Amendment, they succumb to government forces led by Gen. George Washington.
Harper’s Ferry, 1859: John Brown et al. oppose the tyranny of Virginia in maintaining property in human beings. Despite the Second Amendment, Brown is subdued by U.S. Marines led by Col. Robert E. Lee.
Sherman’s march through South Carolina, 1865: The Second Amendment does not prevent Union “tyranny” in South Carolina. Perhaps all the personal guns were at the front with Lee?
Ruby Ridge and Branch Davidians in more recent times: Despite the Second Amendment, both incidents end with martyrdom, but no success against what the proponents considered “governmental tyranny.”
Can we please stop with the illusion that the Second Amendment is the only thing preventing governmental tyranny?
Jack Dawkins
Culpeper
