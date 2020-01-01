Handel’s ‘Messiah’ performance was outstanding
Myriad hopeful and understudy angels in heaven were treated to a truly masterful performance of Handel’s “Messiah” at the University of Mary Washington’s Dodd Auditorium. There were well over 200 voices on that stage, along with a multi-piece orchestra, each contributing their well-rehearsed and perfected part according to the energetically superb direction of Dr. Christopher O. Ryder.
The miraculous was absolutely routine as Dr. Ryder seemingly addressed the air with his hands, and the assembled orchestral instrumentalists, solo voices and major choir sections interpreted and instantly produced the next musical requirement with one voice.
Perfectly modulated crescendos lifted and inundated the spirit with the power and majesty of the score. The performance ended so precisely that in the next moment of perfect silence, the soul was straining to hear the last note.
It is my earnest desire and fervent prayer that all of the performers never cease to make music. This world needs you. And until you are better paid, I offer you my most humble appreciation for a beautiful evening.
Keith Angle
Stafford
