Happy to see ‘No Loitering’ signs
I’m so happy that the NO LOITERING signs have gone up on Bragg/Plank Road and seemed to have worked out well, except for one homeless gentleman who continues to show up once a week, although he has been told not to panhandle there.
I feel bad as I wish no one to be homeless, jobless or penniless. But my question, especially during this time of year when all places are hiring extra help, is why don’t they apply (or better yet, maybe someone from these businesses hand them an application) for employment?
Temporary is better than nothing. Just a thought.
Wendy Migliore
Spotsylvania
