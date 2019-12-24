Have you seen
my Santa hat?
I was in the Fredericksburg Christmas parade, walking with the Blue and Gray Therapy Dog Organization. My Sheltie was dressed as an elf, and I was wearing a short, furry white jacket, blue jeans and my Santa Claus hat, which was given to me by my mother 30 years ago.
I was walking along both sides of the street, letting children pet my dog and accommodating parents who wanted to take pictures. This is when I lost my Santa Claus hat.
I was hoping that someone who saw me drop my Santa hat would have let me know, but no one in the crowd did. Each Christmas, I would take this hat to the nursing home in Morgantown, W.Va., and let my mother wear it at Christmas. My mother passed away in February, and this Santa hat was a remembrance of her at Christmas, since this was when my mother gave it to me as a child.
It is my wish that during this Christmas season, the person who picked up my Santa Claus hat would find it in their heart to return it to me. This is my last hope of finding my Santa hat by reaching out to the public through this letter.
I work at Spotswood Elementary School on 400 Lorraine Ave., and the hat may be returned there when we return on Jan. 6, 2020. A reward will be given to that person for their thoughtfulness in returning this Santa Claus hat.
May God’s blessings be with you during this holiday season.
Sandra Smith
Fredericksburg
