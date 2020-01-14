Healthy markets are created by competition
Regarding the Jan. 2 editorial [“Regulatory agency protects consumers”] in which you laud the State Corporation Commission for denying the excessive requests of a “state-sanctioned monopoly,” wouldn’t we all be better off if the monopoly were eliminated?
You should be advocating the elimination of the structure you lament about in the editorial, rather than just saying they did the best they could under the circumstances.
We don’t need government officials deciding whether consumers or shareholders are more important. We don’t need bureaucrats deciding when innovation is required.
We need competition driving down prices and forcing innovation by the nature of the process. That’s how a market functions, and it is still the best system ever seen to provide the lowest prices, the latest technology and superior results to consumers.
Joe Gherlone
Stafford
