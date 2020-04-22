A suggestion
for socially
distant voting
I’m sure that this was thought of already, but I would like to make a suggestion for the coming elections.
Send out paper ballots to be filled out in advance, but have the machines in a place where you can drive up to them, show your ID to a poll worker, and insert your ballot into the machine without ever having to leave your car.
Phyllis Frey
Spotsylvania
