A suggestion

for socially

distant voting

I’m sure that this was thought of already, but I would like to make a suggestion for the coming elections.

Send out paper ballots to be filled out in advance, but have the machines in a place where you can drive up to them, show your ID to a poll worker, and insert your ballot into the machine without ever having to leave your car.

Phyllis Frey

Spotsylvania

