Here’s a winning slogan for Dems

The Democratic presidential contestants have a common goal, and that is to eventually phase-out gasoline- and oil-burning vehicles. It is the real goal of the Green Party, which is supported to some degree by all Democrats. They never talk much about this because they know it would be a losing strategy.

As the election approaches, Democrats will realize they don’t have a chance of defeating President Trump. Facing reality, Democrats will look for anything as a winning slogan.

The Russian president, Vladimir Putin, is limited to two terms by the Russian constitution. But Putin is supporting a change that would permit him to stay in office.

Some may remember that in the past, almost as a joke, someone mentioned Trump for a third term. Democrats could finally come up with a winning slogan: “No Third Term.”

William E. Nowers

Stafford

