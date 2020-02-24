Hierarchy’s
secrecy threatens church’s future
Until the Catholic Church removes the satanic veil of secrecy that permeates the organization, the level of funding given by the faithful will continue to decline. Additionally, the corruption in the Vatican bank continues without resolution.
Why do we need cardinals in the church? It’s an office that had bred trouble and honors the complicit clergy with a title that boasts of decadence and no humility. The office of archbishop should suffice as a position of authority under the Bishop of Rome.
The Roman Catholic faith continues to be a wonderful gift to all from Jesus Christ. The current leadership has taken this gift and destroyed much good. The overt satanic behavior of too many clergy has created much doubt in the veracity of our faith.
This has been reinforced by the silence of two popes and too many clergy members.
If Catholic leadership does not act with urgency, apostasy will soon be upon us.
Steve D’Lugos
Fredericksburg
