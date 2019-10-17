High-speed rail is solution for I–95 congestion
Regarding Scott Shenk’s Friday article on the VDOT study [“More lanes won’t fix I–95”], I believe a high-speed elevated rail traveling along or over I–95 would reduce traffic dramatically. This could be coupled with an improved system of self-driving buses in Washington and Arlington to get commuters to their work locations.
Instead of reinventing the wheel at higher cost and increased development time, I suggest contracting with Japan, which has had a high-speed rail and transit system in place for many years. The Japanese system has a proven track record, and over the years they have advanced the technology and procedures to reduce operating costs and increase reliability.
A lot of the equipment could be produced here using a licensing agreement, creating more jobs and using American materials. A project like this, near the capital of our nation, would say a lot about American ingenuity and could set an example for other large cities in our country.
The thousands of vehicles being driven by daily commuters that would subsequently be removed from the daily drive up and down I–95 would also be a big step in reducing greenhouse gases.
Unfortunately, the drive and vision of those who bridged huge expanses of rivers, connected both coasts with rail, and even put a man on the moon seem to lacking in our country these days. It seems so much easier to find reasons against progress.
Larry J. Ottolini
Mineral
