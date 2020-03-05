Historians failed to give enslaved a voice

I am writing in response to the article titled “U.S. ‘honor roll’ of historic places often ignores history of slavery,” which was published online on Feb. 29. After reading this article, I was left with a brilliant message about history. Unfortunately, history tends to craft incomplete narratives, elevating the voice of some at the expense of others.

The National Register has been largely unsuccessful at providing a voice for those who were enslaved. Prior to the American Civil War, slavery was inseparable from plantations. Omitting information about slavery on antebellum plantations is a colossal intellectual failure for historians.

It is baffling that the National Register entries still fail to provide a comprehensive story. Plantations like Magnolia Grove ought to be obligated to discuss the institution of slavery as a part of U.S. history, as reprehensible as it may be.

Failure to provide details about slavery has created a single story about the economic success of plantations, while those who were enslaved have been displaced from history and deprived of their dignity. Their story of persecution has been glossed over because historians failed to do their job.

Frankland Gorham

Quantico

