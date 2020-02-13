History cannot be changed

We are still fighting over the future of a piece of stone that some believe was used only as a slave auction block. If that is true, so be it, but history is history.

Do the people who want to have this piece of history removed, as well as have street names changed and statues removed, think for one minute that they were the only people that were wronged in the past?

No, they were not.

Though we can’t change the past, we can improve the future using the past as a guide. Hiding all of the things that we are opposed to does nothing.

I believe that there is only One who can wipe out all of the things that cause people of all races to hate each other, and He has not come back yet!

Let’s not try and fool our young people that history is bad, but teach them that the future can be great with them driving the new history bus.

Neal Pearce

Stafford

