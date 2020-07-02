History doesn’t change, but society does

Two recent letters to the editor over recent civil unrest were somewhat overheated. Let’s take a deep breath and try and apply a little broader perspective.

On June 23, Eckel Davis wrote, “This tearing down of monuments, whether accomplished by hateful governments or ignorant mobs, is senselessly anti-intellectual, wonderfully fun and needs to stop.”

On June 25, Larry Buchanan wrote, “This nation is being destroyed bit by bit, and there is none to protect it. What is ultimately left is anarchy.”

Outside of some extremists, no one wants to erase our history with all its merits, flaws and principles.

However, there is nothing wrong with society taking another look at which figures from our history we choose to venerate in public, in our cities or our parks. And if we, as a society, choose to change who we publicly honor, then so be it.

Should crowds pull down these statues in a mob rage? No. While it is probably a release for those involved, it is ultimately counterproductive and will only inflame the emotions of those with different opinions.

History is full of examples of societies tearing down statues when society changed. The citizens of Eastern European countries ripped down Bolshevik statues after the fall of the Soviet Union. That was a celebration of freedom, yet there was no denial of history.

We have a heritage. We are re-examining which parts of our heritage to honor. It is an uncomfortable process, with extreme reaction by some tarnishing the legitimate effort.

Robert Jobrack

Stafford

