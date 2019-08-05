History will be unkind to Trump, McConnell
The legacies of Donald Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell are in the same boat—and that boat is sailing to oblivion.
History will remember them as bloated egotists, uninterested in improving life for Americans, and interested only in serving themselves and their sycophants for material gain.
And in the not-so-distant future, given their ages, they will meet their Maker and that encounter will not be a happy one for either of them.
Joe Junod
Lake Anna