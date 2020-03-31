Hoarders should
be ashamed
of themselves
This letter is in reference to the way some people are reacting to the coronavirus pandemic. There are those who decided to hoard toilet paper and not leave any for others, and they should be ashamed.
There are those who decided to stockpile baby wipes, and in doing so didn’t leave any for actual babies. They should be feeling disgraced.
There are those who grabbed all the cleaning supplies they could carry with no consideration for their neighbors who also have a need for supplies, and they should be full of remorse.
A crisis will either bring out the best in people or the worst in them, and though I’ve seen some acts of humanity, there have been far too many acts of selfishness.
Recently someone asked me, “What gives you the right to question us?” Shame on that person. I sincerely believe it’s everyone’s responsibility to question what is best for our community and our society as a whole.
It’s our constitutional right to question authority. Asking questions makes democracy work. When we work together for the betterment of everyone, we will be successful as a community and as a country. We all can do better.
Dr. Martin Luther King once said; “Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about things that matter.”
Gordon Johnson
Spotsylvania
