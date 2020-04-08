Hoarders show their true colors
Hoarders, especially those of paper products, you have shown your true colors, and they are not red, white and blue.
I guess you have a great sense of accomplishment knowing you have made it very difficult for others to purchase these needed items.
Fiona Farris–Teates
Locust Grove
