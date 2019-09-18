Hold Spotsylvania officials accountable at the polls Nov. 5
Kudos to the FLS for its reporting and editorials about recent issues in Spotsylvania County government. Without our local newspaper, we taxpayers probably would not know about the hiring of Supervisor Kevin Marshall to a high-paying county job . It may not be nepotism; however, it does smell somewhat funky, to say the least.
It would be interesting to know the backgrounds of those 31 other applicants to see how Mr. Marshall’s managerial experience stacks up against his fellow applicants.
Apparently the selection process in the county leans toward incumbent supervisors who will eventually vote on their own pay increases. What a process. Questionable at best! This type of thing should never be permitted in the county again.
The questions surrounding the missing $600,000 payment for the $1 million-plus blue turf football field at Courtland High School probably would have been buried were it not for revealing reporting of the facts by the FLS. Many questions remain about how so much tax money came to be spent on football turf rather than the education of Spotsylvania children.
While a slim majority of voters approved a bond issuance for the schools, it is doubtful that those voters knew specifically how that money was going to be used.
I encourage Spotsylvania voters to remember these and other issues at the county level as they head to the polls in November. It is our money and we put it in the hands of others for good stewardship. Let’s hold those who misuse it accountable at the polls.
Michael Blake Goodin
Spotsylvania
