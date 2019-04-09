Hollywood profits from the violence it condemns
I remember in years past that there was an attempt to tone down the level of violence in films and movies because of its effect on the minds of young people.
There might have been a temporary lessening of the portrayal of violence, but it seems to me that today’s movies, TV and video games are more graphic than ever before and that the chosen means of human destruction is a firearm.
These are not just simple six-shooters, but the most fantastic weapons imaginable capable of discharging an almost unlimited amount of fire power. Bullets striking human targets are displayed in close-up detail.
Should society be concerned that these many examples of violence are so readily available?
How do advertising commercials influence society? They want people to buy a particular product. It is not by reasoning or sound logic that advertisers persuade the public to buy a product, but by sheer repetition. If I see a pizza commercial enough times, sooner or later I will buy a pizza.
If I see violence enough times, will I become a perpetrator of violence? Not necessarily, but I may be influenced to purchase a weapon to protect myself from those who would harm me or my family. And yes, there are the few who will pick up a weapon and do violence.
Shame on any celebrities advocating gun control if their movie or TV studios or fantasy video platforms profit from violence.
Ed Burwitz
Fredericksburg