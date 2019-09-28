I hope nuclear codes are more secure
In the wake of the president’s phone conversation with the Ukrainian leader, White House talking points meant for the president’s defenders were somehow also sent to Democratic lawmakers.
Please assure us that the same folks responsible for this amusing sidebar are not also responsible for the security of the nuclear codes.
Jack Dawkins
Culpeper
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.