House Democrats took advantage of coronavirus crisis

The U.S. Senate spent many hours hashing out a COVID-19 stimulus package and were very close to completion when Queen Nancy Pelosi got in the act and threw in a bunch of crap that has nothing to do with the current crisis—everything from airline emission standards to diversity in businesses to union representation.

Many of her demands were eliminated, but the final bill still included $350 million for migration and refugee assistance, $25 million for the Kennedy Center, and $75 million each for the National Endowment for the Arts and the National Endowment for the Humanities.

She took advantage of the crisis situation to push her agenda items knowing that lawmakers were not going to vote against a much-needed bill. How low can you go?

Then she tried to justify how these items were related to the virus.

That $525 million could have been used for important virus-related things, not for her personal interests. She caused a delay in the approval process and implementation of the plan. She lowered my opinion of her, which was extremely low to start with, even further.

Bob Peterson

Stafford

