House is not doing its main job: appropriate
According to the U.S. Constitution, the first duty assigned to the House of Representatives, and the only task specifically assigned to either house of Congress, is: “All Bills for raising Revenue shall originate in the House of Representatives.”
Yet for decades, our Congress has been unable to fulfill this basic requirement for the proper functioning of the government.
By frequently using continuing resolutions, the House specifically prevents the orderly introduction of new legislation to fund new programs of any sort, but especially in the Department of Defense. This is both disruptive and expensive.
These delays increase the cost of programs and interfere with the maintenance of our armed forces.
We are not maintaining our defense establishment at the level necessary to keep pace with our global competitors, who are no longer “near peer” because they are both authoritarian regimes which do not have to work under the impediment of dysfunctional legislative bodies that are responsible for defense funding.
Instead of fulfilling their basic responsibilities, House members of both political parties continue to put petty partisan politics above their actual, constitutionally assigned responsibility to see to the proper functioning of the government.
The Democratic Party has been keen to begin impeachment proceedings against the president since before his inauguration. Now that they are in the majority in the House, they see no further reason not to proceed, to the detriment of that mandated responsibility.
I am no great fan of the president, but I am a great fan of the United States. If the Democrats want to impeach the president, they should at least fulfill their fundamental responsibility to fund the government before expending all their efforts on this somewhat specious effort.
W. E. Richardson
Stafford
