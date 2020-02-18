House wants to give away your right to vote for president
The Virginia House of Delegates wants to give away your right to vote for president of the United States. By passing HB 177 to join the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact, the House has agreed to give your vote to large cities like New York and Los Angeles.
The Electoral College was created to keep a few cities from running the entire country. It also prevents the election of a president by a mere plurality of the vote as they must obtain a majority of electoral votes.
The compact states agree to give their electoral votes to whoever wins the popular vote, so it does not matter how Virginians vote. It doesn’t even matter if Virginians vote at all.
Big cities in other states will determine who is president. If this bill is passed by the Senate and signed by the governor, then Virginians have cast their last vote for president—ever.
Larry Lee
Stafford
