House should tackle budget, public debt
The U.S. House of Representatives is holding a hearing on whether to impeach the duly elected president of the United States. So far this hearing has produced witnesses that feel a lot of things, but have produced no facts relating to high crimes and misdemeanors by our president.
This hearing clearly shows that our president has conducted foreign relations with Ukraine in a manner authorized by the Constitution.
Meanwhile, the House of Representatives has failed to construct a budget, which is something they have failed to do for several years now. They have taken time to submit a “Continuing Resolution,” which contains automatic spending increases.
The U.S. government’s public debt is now more than $22 trillion—the highest it has ever been. And it continues to grow. Now that is a real problem that cries for responsible attention.
There are those in the House who wish to start doing the job they were elected to do, such as submit an annual budget in a timely manner and work on real problems. But the majority is caught up in a game of unseating our duly elected president. And in the process, they are spending millions of dollars attempting to get their way.
My plea to the House is to get serious and start doing your job. a.
Sam Stewart
Stafford
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Why should Democrats spend political capital to save money when Republicans will just spend it in another war or more tax cuts for the wealthy once they get back in power?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.