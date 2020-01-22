How about addressing ‘gun responsibilities’?
With rights come responsibilities, at least that is what I was always taught. With all the discussion of “gun rights,” I’ve heard little or no discussion of “gun responsibilities.”
What is the responsibility of parents to make sure their guns are secure from their young children or grandchildren? Who is responsible when a 4-year-old shoots his sibling or playmate with an unsecured weapon?
What is the responsibility of a parent whose teenage child takes the parent’s weapon to school and kills or wounds a dozen of his classmates and teachers?
What is the responsibility of the homeowner who shoots his teenager who is sneaking in after a late night of partying?
What is the responsibility of the gun owner whose depressed relative uses an unsecured gun to commit suicide?
What is the responsibility of the driver who has his unsecured weapon stolen from his car when it is now certain that the weapon is in the hands of a criminal where it can be used to kill and maim?
What is the responsibility of the shooter whose stray bullet from target practice ends up in a neighbor’s living room? Does the shooter have any responsibility to make sure he is practicing safety?
What is the responsibility of the reveler who shoots his gun in celebration, only to have the bullet come down and kill or injure someone?
All of these scenarios have been reported more than once in the media within the last few years. Is it not the responsibility of the owner of a lethal weapon to see that it is not misused when misuse can result in death or maiming of innocents?
For those so intent on protecting “gun rights,” how about a little attention to “gun responsibilities”?
Roy Gratz
Fredericksburg
