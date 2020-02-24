How about Virginia eliminating the front license plate?
If Gov. Northam wants to save Virginia drivers money, how about doing away with the front license plate? What purpose does it serve?
Rather than doing away with annual vehicle inspections—which save lives by keeping junkers off the road—reducing registration costs by eliminating one license plate makes more sense.
George Lewis
Locust Grove
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.