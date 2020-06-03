When is rural

internet coming?

I have enjoyed receiving email notifications from Congressman Wittman’s office reminding me about the Do-Nothing Democrats. I can see they wasted precious time impeaching our glorious leader, Donald Trump. They spent trillions of dollars trying to preserve our economy.

I also appreciate his updates during this pandemic to keep his constituents safe. They have been a ray of hope.

With these two things in mind, I wanted to ask Wittman what happened to his initiative for rural internet? We have people in Spotsylvania County that need internet access for their children’s online education. Through the end of the year, they have been required to drive to designated schools to use the county’s internet.

I would think that internet access for underserved citizens should be part of a COVID relief bill, but I don’t see that it was in any of the bills that passed. Maybe I missed it?

If it’s not there, maybe the problem in Congress isn’t Do-Nothing Democrats. Maybe it’s Do-Nothing Republicans.

David S. Hills

Spotsylvania

Tags

Load comments