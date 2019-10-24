Hunter Biden
is perfect example
of swamp behavior
“Hunter Biden to resign from board of Chinese company.” Why is he willing to resign now if there is no impropriety?
If there was an appearance of impropriety in the first place, why was he allowed by his father to become a member of the board? What sacrifice is there in resigning after already profiting millions of dollars?
What better example could there be of swamp behavior than getting one’s children sweetheart deals based upon one’s position in government?
Ed Burwitz
Fredericksburg
