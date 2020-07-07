I stand with the Thin Blue Line

I attended the Rappahannock Regional Criminal Justice Academy. I was a deputy for seven years in two Virginia counties. While at the academy and while serving under two sheriffs, I was always trained to be firm, fair and consistent. Nowhere were we told or trained to treat anyone unfairly.

We did the best we could, and I am proud of what I and my fellow deputies did while doing our duty.

These violent so-called protests are tearing this country apart. I will gladly and proudly say that more than 99 percent of law enforcement is doing a great job. I still have family serving, and they are heroes in my eyes.

May God bless and be with our policemen, deputies, state troopers and all involved in law enforcement. I stand with the Thin Blue Line.

John Clatterbuck

Culpeper

