I stand with the Thin Blue Line
I attended the Rappahannock Regional Criminal Justice Academy. I was a deputy for seven years in two Virginia counties. While at the academy and while serving under two sheriffs, I was always trained to be firm, fair and consistent. Nowhere were we told or trained to treat anyone unfairly.
We did the best we could, and I am proud of what I and my fellow deputies did while doing our duty.
These violent so-called protests are tearing this country apart. I will gladly and proudly say that more than 99 percent of law enforcement is doing a great job. I still have family serving, and they are heroes in my eyes.
May God bless and be with our policemen, deputies, state troopers and all involved in law enforcement. I stand with the Thin Blue Line.
John Clatterbuck
Culpeper
