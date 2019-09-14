I want my ACC!
I am a very angry ACC fan! I love watching Virginia and Virginia Tech football, but I can’t because Comcast does not carry the ACC Network and they will not tell users if they are going to or not, even though I have been a Comcast subscriber since 1993.
I have now subscribed to Verizon FiOS but the installation will not occur until after U.Va. plays FSU. I am surprised that the FLS did not have an article on the subject or at least a letter to the editor. FLS runs articles covering upcoming U.Va. and Tech games, but in the same edition the games are not in the TV listings. Very strange.
Jerre Hale
Stafford
