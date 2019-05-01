ICE is a necessary law-enforcement agency for nation
Calls by progressives to abolish ICE are misguided.
First, the vitriol being used describing ICE agents, their families and officials who support the agency is almost fascist in scope and intensity.
Second, most don’t understand what ICE does as a law enforcement agency. ICE is responsible for enforcement/removal operations under federal immigration law. ICE also investigates/prevents human trafficking, child slavery, drug trafficking, gang violence and firearms smuggling.
ICE has significant law enforcement impact throughout our nation, but people who ask for its abolishment cannot even explain its basic missions.
Third, ICE is a direct descendant of the INS. The INS no longer exists, so there is no other federal government organization that enforces immigration law.
But proponents for abolishing ICE have no ideas to replace or restructure it . So if ICE is abolished, who will enforce federal immigration law? The sanctuary cities/states? No one, of course, since progressives continually promote open borders and non-enforcement of federal immigration law.
The abolishment of ICE is just the political cause of the moment for progressives, who have no concept of national security and national sovereignty. ICE is necessary, and we need to give the hardworking men and women of ICE our support and appreciation in these politically charged times.
Lt. Col. David L. Biacan (Retired-U.S. Army)
Assistant Professor, U.S. Army Command and General Staff College
Fort Lee