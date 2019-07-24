ICE protesters’ actions were offensive, criminal
Disloyal, disrespectful and downright criminal. The recent storming of an ICE detention facility this past weekend in Colorado as part of an immigration protest has drawn a line in the sand for me.
How dare these protesters, victim advocates and open border Democrats/Progressives say they are protecting American citizens when they refuse to accept legitimate federal immigration law, threatened ICE/Border Patrol officers, employees and their families, and stormed a U.S. federal detention facility.
To add insult to injury, these protesters tore down the U.S. flag and Blue Lives Matter flag and raised the Mexican flag in their place.
I’ve defended this nation and its flag for 35 years of my professional life, and I have never been so insulted to the point that my blood was boiling to see a foreign flag being raised over a U.S. federal facility as if a foreign nation had captured it .
Not one Democrat or Progressive in Congress condemned this terroristic behavior. This is the USA, for crying out loud, and a foreign flag flying over an official U.S. federal facility is reprehensible. These anarchists need to be arrested, charged and put in prison.
Enough is enough. You are either for legal immigration, or you are not; but acting like hooligans and terrorists, and threatening federal facilities and their employees is not acceptable in our nation of laws.
People need to get a clue. Our country is rapidly becoming a cesspool of anti-Americanism where U.S. citizenship is becoming a punchline at cocktail parties.
Wake up, America. If this radicalism continues and illegal aliens are put before legal American citizens, our society ends, and we go the way of Cuba, Venezuela, Zimbabwe, Russia and China—socialist/communist dictatorships in economic and political ruins on the dust heap of history.
David Biacan
Colonial Heights