If you criticize, use the same set of facts

I don’t know precisely what in my letter, published Oct. 20, prompted the admonition from Mrs. Rose Ann Harris to get my facts straight [“It’s the Bidens who should be investigated,” Letters, Nov. 6]. I was simply pointing out that an actual law was at the heart of the impeachment inquiry that should have been included in any news story about it, that there was reason to investigate Trump and that it was not simply mudslinging to do so.

I cannot help being curious what she thinks I had in error, for I can find nothing factually incorrect in my letter. I didn’t even posit an opinion on Trump’s guilt or innocence, nor his impeachment. While I don’t see how investigating the Bidens again is relevant or affects anything I discussed, I didn’t mention the Bidens. .The rest of her response was her opinion.

Maybe I am misreading her intent, but if you are going to scold me about my facts, isn’t it fair to at least reference the same set of facts?

I do wonder, though, if Mrs. Harris and I were acquaintances who ran into each other in front of the library, would we have been able to talk about it at all? I like to think I’d listen to her, and she would listen to me.

We may still walk away with different opinions, but perhaps with a little less rancor and little more understanding.

Cynthia Ramsey

Spotsylvania

