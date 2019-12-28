If you criticize, use the same set of facts
I don’t know precisely what in my letter, published Oct. 20, prompted the admonition from Mrs. Rose Ann Harris to get my facts straight [“It’s the Bidens who should be investigated,” Letters, Nov. 6]. I was simply pointing out that an actual law was at the heart of the impeachment inquiry that should have been included in any news story about it, that there was reason to investigate Trump and that it was not simply mudslinging to do so.
I cannot help being curious what she thinks I had in error, for I can find nothing factually incorrect in my letter. I didn’t even posit an opinion on Trump’s guilt or innocence, nor his impeachment. While I don’t see how investigating the Bidens again is relevant or affects anything I discussed, I didn’t mention the Bidens. .The rest of her response was her opinion.
Maybe I am misreading her intent, but if you are going to scold me about my facts, isn’t it fair to at least reference the same set of facts?
I do wonder, though, if Mrs. Harris and I were acquaintances who ran into each other in front of the library, would we have been able to talk about it at all? I like to think I’d listen to her, and she would listen to me.
We may still walk away with different opinions, but perhaps with a little less rancor and little more understanding.
Cynthia Ramsey
Spotsylvania
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.