Illegal immigrants should be allowed to work while in U.S.
Being a deacon in my church, I help with assistance requests. Last Sunday after church, I was asked to speak to a family about their need for support.
The family of five, with a pregnant mom and three kids under 5, had recently crossed the Mexican border. The husband was proud that he had an immigrant paper giving him a right to be in America until his court date. But he did not have a green card allowing him to work.
How can any country give people the right to come into their country but not allow them to work?! This makes the immigrant and the company that hires him illegal. So the immigrant has to work for whatever the person or company is willing to pay them.
Congress and the president need to either stop allowing people in—or Congress needs to give immigrants a green card to allow them to work until the date of their immigration trial.
It is right because the immigrant can legally work, pay taxes, have workmen’s compensation and get benefits. It also puts every American worker on the same cost stage. We would then know how many hospital rooms, school class rooms, etc., we need in the U.S.
Shame on our Congress and our president for not passing legislation to protect Americans and immigrants. We are not the greatest nation in the world if we do not treat all the people in our nation the same.
Robin Wilson
Spotsylvania