Illegal Latino
immigrants should go back home
I have been reading The Free Lance–Star series on immigration with rapt interest and am confronted with both emotion as well as facts that impact my country and the area where I live.
Emotionally, were I in the same shoes as those who are fleeing violence and poverty, I feel I might do the same thing. But I am also filled with anger about the way in which those escaping their native lands go about illegally entering my country.
Factually, there are palpable reasons for that anger. This country cannot import the entire populations of Central America and expect to remain a viable economic power.
It is evident that most of those immigrating have no marketable job skillls and, at best, will be menial workers. Their minimum wage work means they will be a permanent underclass, dependent on the social safety net of welfare for their families.
The large ingredient of gang-related activity among those entering this country illegally will significantly impact crime here.
The countries they are fleeing are places with a plethora of untapped opportunity, including an ocean of fossil fuels such as oil and natural gas, rare earths and precious metals. The reasons for not capitalizing on such treasure is confounding.
There is an established way of legally entering this country. Those wanting to come must get in line and wait their turn. Granted, it is a long wait, but it is the only legal way in.
Long ago when I was a member of the U.S. Navy and stationed in San Diego, Calif., I recall the signs of “Yankee Go Home!” in the border towns of Tijuana and Ensenada, Mexico. They were displayed not because of any racial reason or enmity, but because of Mexico’s legitimate fear of culture change and disruption of the established government and its economy.
In respect to those long ago signs, I offer the same: “Latino vete a casa!” (Latino Go Home!)
Fleetwood D. Davant
King George
