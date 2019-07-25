Immigrants helped make America great
As Americans, there is much of which we can be proud. Our history is full of lofty ideals and examples of wisdom and courage. It’s a history that abounds with heroes.
However, not all of our story is admirable. Two examples are our treatment of Native Americans and the practice of slavery. Another example is our continuous negative reactions to immigrants.
The English Anglicans got here first, drove out the native people, and demeaned and rejected the immigrating Irish. In turn, the English and Irish demeaned and tried to reject the Italians and East Europeans.
As each group gradually assimilated, we next rejected the Jews. A number of Chinese were brought here to help build the continental railroad. When the work was completed, we expelled them as too different, not worthy.
One group after another we have tried to exclude, painting them as inferiors and dangerous. Thankfully, in large part, events have pushed past our prejudices and discrimination. Thankfully each of the groups have persevered and become part of our accomplishments.
Today there are those who reject Latin Americans. Once again, people in high places and their followers with mean spirits stereotype and stigmatize these new immigrants.
Will we ever learn that differences are not qualities to be feared? Rather, differences woven together are to be appreciated and treasured. The lesson of our history is that each wave of immigration has helped “make America great again”... and again and again.
Bob Seward
Fredericksburg