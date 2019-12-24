Impeachment can’t crush the spirit of Christmas
Despite the media blitz regarding the Democrats’ hearings on impeachment and the harm it did to our country’s talks with North Korea and the meeting of NATO leaders, it is the timing at this holiday season that is its greatest impairment.
This attempt to put negativity into our every day and stop Spirit from the goodwill that brings love and joy to all people at Christmas appears to have failed.
Whether shopping, visiting or dropping off gifts, one hears wishes for a happy holiday or Merry Christmas everywhere. It is Spirit showing how well it does the impossible to overcome negative situations and express the beauty and unity it brings to the world at Christmas. It is important for the world to feel it, embrace it and share it.
Among many holiday beliefs, the symbol of the child born on “The First Christmas” described as the Light of the World demonstrates the purpose of Spirit to generate goodness, charity and acts of love that uphold our better selves. We see how true this is by the increased number of stories about unusual kindness and good deeds that people go out of their way to do.
This ability to spread the love, joy and goodwill that Spirit gives us during this special month of December rests within each one of us. The more we express it, the greater we feel happiness within and see goodness in the world.
Marion Steinbronn
Spotsylvania
