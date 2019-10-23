Impeachment
distracts from
Congress’ real work
What is the House of Representatives doing? They can’t wait to impeach Trump! Three committees are looking into it.
Who is concentrating on the budget that is due in November? While they are working on Trump’s impeachment, there is nothing else going on in the House. We need a budget.
Otherwise the same thing that happened last year will happen again this year in December: people will be out of work, with no pay, because Congress did not find enough time or concern for the American people to do a budget.
Do you think they are following their own selfish agenda right now? I do.
Gloria Lovell
King George
