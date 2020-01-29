Dems’ impeachment doesn’t pass the smell test
In response to Marie Armstrong’s letter [“Everyone (except Republicans) knows that Donald Trump is guilty”] it struck me as strange that Ms. Armstrong does not say what President Trump is guilty of! I guess we Republicans have to make up our minds as to what the “reasons” are to remove him from office.
A trial by Republicans, I am sure, would be a more fair process than the sham by the House Democrats. No questions were asked, Republicans were allowed no witnesses, and there was no way for the president to defend himself.
Then the Dems come up with two ridiculous charges for impeachment: abuse of power and obstruction of Congress (what is that?) Neither are high crimes or misdemeanors.
If that is what she is basing Trump’s “guilt” on, she should try again. It’s not passing the smell test.
Jacki Majewski
Stafford
