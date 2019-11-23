Impeachment inquiry is not a coup

Dan Deputy should really consult a dictionary when he writes a letter to the editor [“Reality imitates 1964 film about attempted coup,” Nov. 20].

He likened the current proceedings to a “coup,” which is short for coup d’etat, defined as a “sudden and decisive action in politics, especially one resulting in a change of government illegally or by force.”

Let’s examine that claim.

The impeachment inquiry is certainly not sudden. It’s been going on for months.

By force? Not really. Trump is still occupying the White House.

Illegally? Absolutely not! The impeachment process is defined in the Constitution of the United States of America. As for a change of government, Mike Pence would become president if Trump was convicted of the impeachment charges in the Republican-controlled Senate. Hardly a change in government!

So Mr. Deputy, please don’t label a legitimate process as a “coup” when in fact it is not. Especially when the Republicans are running around claiming a “mandate” when they only have a 38 Electoral College majority. (By the way that’s only Texas’ electoral votes!) They lost the popular vote by almost 3 million.

Calling a constitutionally authorized process an illegal act is nothing short of disinformation (an infamous Russian/Communist ploy) or “fake news.”

Coup? Absolutely not!

A legal political process? Yes indeed!!

Bob Martin

Spotsylvania

Tags

Load comments