Impeachment inquiry is not a coup
Dan Deputy should really consult a dictionary when he writes a letter to the editor [“Reality imitates 1964 film about attempted coup,” Nov. 20].
He likened the current proceedings to a “coup,” which is short for coup d’etat, defined as a “sudden and decisive action in politics, especially one resulting in a change of government illegally or by force.”
Let’s examine that claim.
The impeachment inquiry is certainly not sudden. It’s been going on for months.
By force? Not really. Trump is still occupying the White House.
Illegally? Absolutely not! The impeachment process is defined in the Constitution of the United States of America. As for a change of government, Mike Pence would become president if Trump was convicted of the impeachment charges in the Republican-controlled Senate. Hardly a change in government!
So Mr. Deputy, please don’t label a legitimate process as a “coup” when in fact it is not. Especially when the Republicans are running around claiming a “mandate” when they only have a 38 Electoral College majority. (By the way that’s only Texas’ electoral votes!) They lost the popular vote by almost 3 million.
Calling a constitutionally authorized process an illegal act is nothing short of disinformation (an infamous Russian/Communist ploy) or “fake news.”
Coup? Absolutely not!
A legal political process? Yes indeed!!
Bob Martin
Spotsylvania
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Mr. Martin's letter rings hollow on the ears of those who have been paying attention. The leaders of the TDS brigade have been openly bragging about their plans to remove the duly elected President since Inauguration Day.
It is impossible to tell whether Mr. Martin is simply uninformed, or if he is part of the propaganda effort, but one thing is certain, once all the facts are known, he and his like are in for some rough days ahead.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.