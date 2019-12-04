Effort to impeach Trump is a waste
of taxpayers’ money
Do-nothing Democrats are wasting taxpayers’ money over the impeachment of Donald J. Trump.
By the way, if a Democrat becomes president in 2020, Republicans have every right to investigate the Democrat who got in there. Only fair.
Timothy Scott Butler
Ruther Glen
