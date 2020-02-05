Impeachment is becoming a partisan sport
I oppose the removal of this president from office. And my conscious is clear: I also opposed the removal of President Bill Clinton in 1999.
For those who may have forgotten, Clinton did not just act badly, he committed perjury to a federal grand jury, like people we read about who are sent to prison for doing the same thing. He also coached his secretary to lie to investigators, which was the basis for the obstruction of justice charge also filed against him.
High crimes? If you can be sent to prison for them, then yes. But I still did not believe that it was correct to remove Clinton from office.. The same holds for President Trump today.
Did he do things that were wrong? I think so, although whether there was a criminal act is debatable—as opposed to Clinton, who was fined by the court and disbarred.
In each case, while there are issues to point to for justification, the facts also include political reasons for seeking impeachment that cannot be sidestepped.
The harm that this impeachment will cause is that the next GOP-led House and Democratic president will face a vociferous call for another impeachment. It doesn’t matter if a true crime is committed or not. You only need for a controlling political body to say they are outraged by the policies of the president and impeachment charges will be drawn up.
Anthony Sanchez
Spotsylvania
