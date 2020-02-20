Impeachment showed Congress’ allegiance to party
The recently-completed impeachment process placed in stark relief the U.S. Congress’ allegiance to party, not to the Constitution nor to the rule of law. Certainly not to even-handed good government.
My fear is that President Trump will take his acquittal as a “Get Out Of Jail Free” card to do anything he wants.
If past is prologue, he will.
Doug McCoy
Spotsylvania
