Impeachment showed Congress’ allegiance to party

The recently-completed impeachment process placed in stark relief the U.S. Congress’ allegiance to party, not to the Constitution nor to the rule of law. Certainly not to even-handed good government.

My fear is that President Trump will take his acquittal as a “Get Out Of Jail Free” card to do anything he wants.

If past is prologue, he will.

Doug McCoy

Spotsylvania

