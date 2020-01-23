Impeachment trial must be open, honest
The American people deserve to hear all the facts in the impeachment case against the president. Those individuals who are members of the jury, our senators, need to hear all of the available information and facts with which to make an informed and unbiased decision.
All possible witnesses must be required and allowed to testify.
Camilla Schwoebel
Woodford
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.