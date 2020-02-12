Trial should have had witnesses

In my 6th grade history class at Walker–Grant Middle School, we watch the news every day. We followed the news on President Trump’s impeachment trial and to see if the Senate would allow witnesses to testify.

I don’t understand why they wouldn’t want to hear from all the witnesses on both sides. The way I see it, that’s the only way that they could make a decision if President Trump was guilty or not.

The trial should have been run like any other trial in America with a jury, witnesses and the evidence. If I were on a jury, that’s how I would want it to work.

Luke Rossi

Fredericksburg

