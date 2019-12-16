Impeachment witnesses had impeccable credentials
After reading Catherine Crabill’s interpretation of the House of Representatives’ impeachment inquiry, I wondered if we had watched the same hearings [“One-sided coverage of impeachment inquiry,” Letters, Nov. 28].
As to her complaint about selected witnesses, she was right. They were selected to honor their legitimate subpoenas. They were all people with impeccable credentials who provided valid and important information.
They were chosen for their jobs by a Republican administration. They are totally apolitical career officers who risked much, but still had the courage to refuse orders by the president not to testify.
These are the same people, from the same administration who, by Crabill’s reasoning, must all have been part of the fictitious “Deep State” posited by her without a scintilla of factual evidence.
As to her claims of second-hand testimony, that could have all been cleared up quickly by having people with firsthand information come forward and testify, such as Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, former National Security Adviser John Bolton, presidential bag man Rudy Giuliani, White House lawyer Don McGahn, acting OMB Director Mick Mulvaney and Donald Trump.
We have been fairly warned by Fiona Hill of the danger of perpetuating the self-serving fictional narrative the Russians have interjected into our politics and the support it has from the Republicans and the White House. Our enemies can sit back and enjoy watching us tear our democracy apart when we have so many Americans like Ms. Crabill doing their work for them.
Ronald Apter
Spotsylvania
