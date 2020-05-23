Impressed by ‘Virus Diary’ feature

I was impressed and calmed by Lisa J. Adams Wagner’s article headlined, “Good luck lands her a peaceful place to isolate” in the Health section of the Sunday, May 17 edition.

The ending inspires hope: She was “pushed, pulled and shaken—but never broken—by passing storms.”

I look forward to more from The Free Lance–Star’s “Virus Diary” feature.

Ellie Conley

Stafford

