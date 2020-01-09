Improve death penalty system, don’t abolish it
In response to Michael Stone’s letter regarding the death penalty [“Death penalty is rife with errors,” Jan. 7], out of the more than 8,100 people who’ve been sentenced to death since 1976, 166—or 2 percent—have been exonerated. So the 1:9 wrongful death sentencing ratio that Mr. Stone presents is incorrect.
That being said, the reason why most innocent people on death row will ultimately be exonerated is because everyone—from defense lawyers to innocence projects to governors and state and federal judges—is likely to be particularly careful to avoid the execution of an innocent defendant.
However, for those sentenced to life without parole, there is virtually no chance that an innocent person will be exonerated. The rigorous appeals process afforded to death row inmates is not afforded to any other prisoner demographic.
Why? Because death is the punishment, and as such, innocence claims are taken much more seriously.
Lifers who are innocent will never have a realistic chance of being exonerated. For those who are innocent and serving life without parole, there is only one realistic way of leaving prison, and that is in a pine box.
Innocence claims have to be considered; no one doubts that. But each case must be looked at individually. The issues in one case may not apply in another, and to ignore the differences is fundamentally not how our justice system works.
Does the fact that Earl Washington was taken off death row mean that a murderer like Ricky Javon Gray shouldn’t be executed? Of course not. Why not work on improving the death penalty system instead of abolishing it entirely?
Daniel Garcia
McLean
