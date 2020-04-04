In May 5 election, all voters qualify to vote by mail
Decisive leadership keeps us safe and allows us all equal access to the ballot box. Fredericksburg is moving in a positive direction by allowing more people to easily vote.
While the General Assembly voted to expand absentee voting effective July 1, the city made the decision to encourage us all to vote by mail in the May 5 election for mayor, at-large City Council and at-large School Board candidates. According to the Registrars’ Office, “Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all Fredericksburg voters should vote absentee by mail.”
If a resident has a Virginia DMV-issued ID, they can complete the absentee application online by following the easy step-by-step instructions. Details are found at: fredericksburgva.gov/534/Voter-Registrar. Online applications are processed by the Registrar’s Office.
The last day to request that an absentee ballot be mailed to you is April 28, and it must be returned no later than May 5.
While I love the in-person voting experience, this year is different. I believe it’s important to cast my vote, and I hope more Fredericksburg residents will do the same.
M. Lutnes
Fredericksburg
