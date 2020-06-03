Inequalities must be addressed, corrected
I am writing this morning to make it clear that I do not support the president’s abuse of power. I support the principles upon which this country was built—freedom for all, freedom from tyranny, freedom from attack by our own military forces, freedom to peacefully express our opposition to injustices and to brutality.
Not all American citizens have been afforded the freedoms and benefits of democracy. These inequalities must be addressed and corrected. We must allow their voices to be heard, and we must work harder to correct these inequalities.
We must help, love, support, heal, feed, clothe, protect and support these people. We must not allow hatred and fear to be our guide, for it will destroy us!
I am sickened by the words and actions of many of our current politicians and leaders that reflect support of a cruel and hateful president rather than love and support of our country and all its citizens.
I fear for this country, for our democracy and our freedoms. But I will not give up on our country and our democracy!
I will find ways to work with like-minded leaders and citizens to stand up for all citizens of this country and to stand against all those who wish to harm, weaken and destroy the democratic values on which it was built.
Patricia Hopkins
Spotsylvania
