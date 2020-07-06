Instead of tearing down, let’s lift each other up
Why do you not see the same people who are protesting and committing crimes because someone else has broken the law praising those who have done many great things to uplift the people they claim have been wronged?
All people, no matter what race, have been wronged sometime in the history of life. These people are not protesting for being wronged; they are just showboating because the media feeds on it and they see it as an opportunity to get their picture in the paper.
If the people who think their race was or is being wronged would read some of the history, I think they would find out that some of their own people put them in the situation that they are protesting about.
I strongly believe that anyone of any race or gender who commits a crime against another should be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law. I am just sorry that our nation does not enact punishments to fit the crime.
Changing the names of schools, roads and taking down statues does nothing to change how we treat each other, and that’s the real issue. Let’s work on that as hard as we work on tearing each other down just because we are not the same.
If you want to blame someone, blame God for giving us a brain and thinking that we would learn to use it.
Neal Pearce
Stafford
